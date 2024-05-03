The Brother Brothers Play Harmonious, Adventurous Folk | Acoustic Guitar Sessions

Watch identical twins Adam and David Moss play three original tunes from their new record, 'The January Album'

Identical twins and folk musicians Adam and David Moss, aka the Brother Brothers, stopped by the Acoustic Guitar office recently and performed a trio of songs off their new record, The January Album.

When you first hear the Brothers, it’s hard not to immediately sense the lifelong musical bond between the two, and their sibling blood harmonies shine through on these intimate, stripped-down performances of “Lonesome,” “The Illinois River Song,” and “Morgantown.”

Informed by the natural majesty of the North American landscape, and, on the flip side, the destructive appetite of humanity, the songs on The January Album draw inspiration from such sources as the wide open plains of West Texas, devastating logging in West Virginia, and the flow of the Illinois river.

Beauty, tension, release.

