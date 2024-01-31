Fab Four on Six Strings | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast Spotlight on the Beatles
Like so many musicians of a certain generation, our guests started playing guitar in large part because of the Beatles. Today, Laurence Juber, Mimi Fox, and Tim Sparks each take a different approach to arranging, adapting, reharmonizing, and reimagining these tunes. Tune in for a lively roundtable discussion, chock-full of inspiring musical examples, all about playing the music of the Beatles on acoustic guitar.
Additional resources:
- Access Part 2 of this episode on Patreon.
- Visit Laurence Juber’s website. Watch his Acoustic Guitar Sessions performance and his DADGAD arrangement of “Day Tripper.” Be sure to pick up a copy of DADGAD Guitar Essentials to take an in-depth lesson with the fingerstyle master.
- Visit Mimi Fox’s website. Watch her perform “Blackbird” for Acoustic Guitar Sessions.
- Visit Tim Spark’s website. Learn how he arranged composer John Zorn’s avant-jazz project Masada for acoustic guitar.
