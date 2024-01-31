We use cookies to ensure you have the best experience on our website. (about our cookies.)

Fab Four on Six Strings | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast Spotlight on the Beatles

Tune in for a lively roundtable discussion, chock-full of inspiring musical examples, all about arranging and performing the music of the Beatles on acoustic guitar.

Like so many musicians of a certain generation, our guests started playing guitar in large part because of the Beatles. Today, Laurence Juber, Mimi Fox, and Tim Sparks each take a different approach to arranging, adapting, reharmonizing, and reimagining these tunes. Tune in for a lively roundtable discussion, chock-full of inspiring musical examples, all about playing the music of the Beatles on acoustic guitar.

