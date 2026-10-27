The Art of Acoustic: A Custom Grand Orchestra with Bold Character

Sponsored by Taylor Guitars:

In this episode of The Art of Acoustic, discover a custom Grand Orchestra that brings together striking visual details and an expansive, commanding voice. Finished in rich Chocolate, this one-of-a-kind instrument pairs Adirondack spruce with resonant Katalox, also known as Mexican Royal ebony, for a distinctive blend of warmth, clarity, and dynamic response.

Built for players who want power without sacrificing nuance, the Grand Orchestra delivers thunderous low-end presence, shimmering note separation, and extraordinary headroom. Adirondack spruce responds effortlessly to everything from delicate fingerstyle passages to powerful strumming, while Katalox back and sides contribute focused warmth and definition. Taylor’s V-Class bracing further enhances sustain, projection, and harmonic agreement across the entire neck, allowing notes to ring together with remarkable clarity.

The guitar’s visual character is equally compelling. Figured Hawaiian koa accents, koa binding, a segmented rosette, and an intricate Engraved Twist inlay motif create a cohesive design that rewards a closer look. Antique gold Gotoh 510 tuners with koa buttons complete the instrument’s carefully considered aesthetic.

Explore the craftsmanship, materials, and tonal possibilities behind this custom creation in The Art of Acoustic, where thoughtful design and musical expression come together in an extraordinary Grand Orchestra.

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