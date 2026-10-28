The Almighty Dreadnought—The Design, Players, and Music that Shaped the World’s Defining Flattop

The dreadnought’s path to becoming the world’s most popular acoustic guitar model wasn’t inevitable. This is the story of how it got there.

There is no such thing as a universally popular guitar, but the dreadnought comes close to that mythical beast. You can hear it in nearly every style of popular music, especially those rooted in country and bluegrass. Walk into any music store—or search for acoustic guitars online—and odds are most of what you’ll see are dreadnoughts. It’s so ubiquitous that it’s hard to imagine a time when it didn’t exist, or that it was the creation of a single maker: C.F. Martin & Company.

And yet the dreadnought’s path to becoming the world’s most popular acoustic guitar model wasn’t inevitable. Its story stretches back more than a century, shaped by shifts in music, changes in design, and a few key figures, from Hawaiian music to bluegrass and beyond. This is the story of how it got there.

First Sighting

The dreadnought first appeared in print in 1916, in a brief item in The Music Trade Review noting that Chas. H. Ditson & Co. of New York would soon take delivery of a new model—along with a “Terapatch,” a misspelling of taropatch, the eight-string ukulele Martin had just developed. The article doesn’t explicitly say the dreadnought was intended for Hawaiian-style steel playing, but Martin’s internal records referred to these models as “Ditson Hawaiian Guitars,” making that a safe assumption.

To understand why the dreadnought exists at all, it helps to look briefly at the Hawaiian steel guitar. The technique of stopping the strings with a metal bar rather than fretting them was discovered around 1889 by a young Hawaiian guitarist named Joseph Kekuku.

The story goes that Kekuku picked up a railroad spike while walking along train tracks and later slid it along the strings, liking the glissando but not the rough feel of the metal. After experimenting with smoother objects, he settled on a polished metal bar—one he may have made himself in his high school shop class, according to some accounts.

Joseph Kekuku (seated) with the Royal Hawaiian Quartet 1915

Kekuku’s new technique spread first among fellow students and then across the Hawaiian Islands. In 1904 he moved to the mainland, working in vaudeville with Toots Paka’s Hawaiian Troupe and later with his own group, Joseph Kekuku’s Hawaiian Quintet. He was among the first Hawaiian musicians to perform in the U.S. and was soon joined by others, many of whom adopted the steel-guitar technique he pioneered. Over the next several years, Hawaiian music—and its two signature instruments, steel guitar and ukulele—grew steadily in popularity.

At first, mainland audiences were content to encounter Hawaiian musicians in vaudeville or on records. That changed in 1915, when San Francisco hosted the Panama–Pacific International Exposition. Alongside exhibits from around the world, the fair included a Hawaiian Pavilion featuring multiple shows a day. The exposition drew roughly 19 million visitors, and by most accounts the Hawaiian Pavilion was among its most popular attractions. Hawaiian luthier Jonah Kumalae sold ukuleles there, but even visitors who left without one often went home wanting to play the style. Almost immediately, instrument builders in the U.S. and the Hawaiian Islands moved to meet the demand.

The Ditson Line

That shift in demand brings us to Ditson. The manager of the company’s New York branch, Henry L. Hunt, was a strong Martin supporter and an advocate for Hawaiian music and the instruments used to play it. In 1916, Hunt worked with Martin to develop a new line of Hawaiian guitars and ukuleles sold exclusively through Ditson. All shared a wide-waisted silhouette that vaguely recalled baroque-era guitars.

The ukuleles were all sopranos. The guitars came in three sizes listed in the Ditson catalog as Standard, Concert, and Extra Grand. That last model was the instrument described as the dreadnought in The Music Trade Review, though why Ditson didn’t adopt the name is lost to history.

There were three trim levels—1, 2, and 3—with differences largely limited to binding and fret markers. Model numbers were created by doubling or tripling the style number, so a level-2 Concert was a 22 and a level-1 Extra Grand a 111. All three sizes used mahogany back and sides with spruce tops, some stained a mahogany brown—a color Martin later revived on the short-lived D-19 in 1976. The tops were fan braced, as on some of Martin’s other Hawaiian guitars of the period.

1917 Ditson Style 33

The Extra Grand wasn’t the only large-body Hawaiian guitar Martin built in 1916. Earlier that year, the company made a custom instrument for Major Kealakai, a friend of Joseph Kekuku’s who was performing in the U.S. with his Royal Hawaiian Sextette. (Kealakai’s given name was Mekia, anglicized to Major early in his career.)

Martin’s production notes describe Kealakai’s guitar as an extra-large mahogany-and-spruce 12-fret model, “one half-inch longer than 000 in both length and breadth,” designed to project in the larger venues where Kealakai was now performing.

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We don’t know when Hunt encountered this guitar—whether at the Martin factory or at one of Kealakai’s performances—but it clearly inspired the Extra Grand. The two instruments share the same upper and lower bout dimensions and differ mainly at the waist, which Hunt asked to be wider on the Ditson. The redesign was carried out by Martin shop foreman John Deichman.

Between 1916 and 1921, Martin built only 11 Extra Grands—seven 111s and four 222s—and there’s no avoiding it: the model was a flop. Hunt dropped it from the Ditson catalog, but in 1923 he accepted a special order from Roy Smeck, the vaudeville multi-instrumentalist billed as the Wizard of the Strings.

Believing other vaudevillians might value the Extra Grand’s strong stage volume, Hunt ordered more. These later 111s replaced fan bracing with Martin’s X-bracing, making them suitable for both Hawaiian and standard playing. Even so, Martin built only 21 between 1924 and 1930. That year, Ditson was sold, and the Extra Grand quietly disappeared. If Martin had chosen to forget it ever existed, no one would have blamed them.

Martin’s Big Gamble

In 1931, Martin revived the Extra Grand and finally called it the dreadnought, the name Henry Hunt had used when he first mentioned the model in 1916. Oddly, Martin initially spelled it “dreadnaught,” an uncommon variant of the word. For clarity, we use the standard spelling here.

Martin introduced two versions: the mahogany D-1 and the rosewood D-2, soon renamed the now-familiar D-18 and D-28. Both retained the 12-fret design but otherwise adopted Martin’s standard look. The D-18 paired a spruce top with mahogany back and sides, along with an ebony fingerboard and bridge. The D-28 featured Brazilian rosewood back and sides, a spruce top, and herringbone purfling. Both models used scalloped top braces, producing a rich, bass-heavy sound with strong projection.

Even so, Martin offered the dreadnought only as a special order. It wasn’t pictured in the catalog or listed in published price sheets, reflecting uncertainty about the market for such a loud, bass-forward flattop at a time when archtops—with their crisp, cutting sound—were in vogue. Almost immediately, however, the dreadnought found an audience among country and western musicians.

One of the first special orders in 1931 was a D-2 for Luther W. Ossenbrink, a performer on the National Barn Dance radio show broadcast on WLS. Ossenbrink billed himself as Arkie, the Arkansas Woodchopper, and had Martin inlay his nickname in the fretboard. That detail inspired fellow Barn Dance performer Gene Autry to order a custom D-45 with his own name inlaid.

Gene Autry with his custom Martin D-45, plus receipt

In 1934, country singer Jackie “Kid” Moore ordered a 12-fret D-45 with his name in the fretboard. These high-profile instruments didn’t spark a broader trend for custom dreadnoughts, but they helped establish the model as the guitar of choice for country and western music.

Early that same year, Martin sent a prototype 14-fret D-28 to the Chicago Musical Company, asking the distributor for its opinion. While the response hasn’t survived, the outcome is clear: within months, Martin dropped the 12-fret version in favor of the 14-fret dreadnought that would become the standard.

Martin initially promoted the dreadnought cautiously. In the 1935 catalog, it appeared mid-book, following the new archtops, the 000-45 and 000-28, the 18 series, and even the all-mahogany 17 series. Players soon found it, however, and sales began to climb.

In 1935, the first full year of production, Martin built 132 D-18s and 81 D-28s—remarkable given that the company had made only 72 12-fret dreadnoughts total up to that point, including the Ditsons. By 1937, output had risen to 431 D-18s and 147 D-28s. The dreadnought was no longer an experiment.

Toby Stroud poses with his prewar Martin D-45.

Under Tension

Throughout its first decade, the dreadnought went through subtle but important changes, most aimed at counteracting steel-string tension. Not only was the model itself new, but steel strings had been in widespread use for barely a decade, and builders were still learning—largely through trial and error—how they affected long-term stability.

In 1934, Martin switched from an ebony neck rod to a steel T-bar, stiffening the neck. In 1938, the company moved the X-bracing farther from the soundhole, placing the center of the X closer to the bridge and stiffening the top—an important adjustment in an era when players commonly used heavy strings and amplification was still years away.

In 1939, Martin narrowed the nut width from 1-3/4 to 1-11/16 inches, appealing to the flatpickers increasingly drawn to the dreadnought. Wartime metal restrictions forced a return to an ebony neck rod in 1942, but the steel T-bar returned after the war in 1945. In 1944, Martin stopped scalloping braces to further stiffen tops, and in 1946 discontinued herringbone purfling on the 28 series.

For much of the 1930s and 1940s, Martin had the dreadnought largely to itself. Unlike archtop guitars—which were built by nearly every major manufacturer—few companies ventured into large flattop designs. Gibson introduced the Jumbo in 1934, pairing a round-shouldered body reminiscent of the 12-fret dreadnought with a 14-fret neck. Epiphone followed in 1941 with the square-shouldered FT-79, built with walnut back and sides, but the model was discontinued during World War II and is now quite rare.

1941 Martin D-28

From Bluegrass to the Folk Boom

After the war, guitarists were captivated by new solid-body electric guitars, and while Martin’s dreadnought sales remained respectable, they were hardly dominant. The issue wasn’t sound—the dreadnought sounded great—but that it still lacked a clear musical setting where its strengths truly mattered.

That changed in 1946, when Bill Monroe entered the studio with the Blue Grass Boys for the first time featuring banjoist Earl Scruggs and guitarist Lester Flatt. Those sessions are widely regarded as the birth of bluegrass, and while Monroe’s mandolin and Scruggs’s banjo often get credit for defining the style, it was Flatt’s G-run on a Martin dreadnought that kicked off “Heavy Traffic Ahead,” the first song recorded that day.

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When Flatt and Scruggs left Monroe in 1948 to form the Foggy Mountain Boys, bluegrass spread rapidly. As more musicians embraced the style, they sought out the instruments that made the sound: Monroe’s Gibson F-5 mandolin, Scruggs’s Gibson Granada banjo, and Flatt’s Martin dreadnought. Flatt relied on two—using a 1942 D-18 in the studio and a 1950 D-28 onstage. The dreadnought’s bass, sustain, and projection balanced perfectly against the bright, staccato attack of mandolin and banjo. The guitar had finally found its home.

Through the 1950s, Martin’s dreadnought production remained steady, with D-28 output averaging roughly 400 to 600 instruments a year and D-18s around 500 to 1,000. By the late ’50s, demand began to rise. Alongside bluegrass’s growth, the urban folk revival—once a low-key, countercultural movement centered on coffeehouses and college campuses—entered the mainstream.

In 1958, the Kingston Trio scored an international hit with “Tom Dooley,” and Bob Shane’s Martin D-28, Dave Guard’s Vega PS-5 long-neck banjo, and Nick Reynolds’s Martin 0-18T tenor guitar became aspirational tools for a new generation of folk musicians. Television amplified the effect: The Andy Griffith Show regularly featured Griffith playing a D-18 with the backwoods Darling Family (portrayed by the Dillards), while The Beverly Hillbillies opened with a theme performed by Flatt and Scruggs. Martin dreadnoughts suddenly seemed to be everywhere.

Demand soon outpaced supply. Waits for a new dreadnought stretched as long as two years, prompting Martin to move in 1964 from its longtime North Street factory in Nazareth, Pennsylvania—occupied since 1858—to a new facility on Sycamore Street. Production rose accordingly: in 1960 Martin built 604 D-28s; by 1970, that number had climbed to 3,515.

In 1965, Martin introduced the D-35, its first new 14-fret dreadnought since the 1930s. The model emerged in response to Brazil’s embargo on exporting rosewood logs and its requirement that the wood be milled domestically. Unsure it could secure large, consistent cuts, Martin stretched its supply by using a three-piece back assembled from smaller sections—a technique the company had employed as early as the 1830s and 1840s. By 1969, Martin had stopped using Brazilian rosewood altogether.

Serious Rivals

Other guitar companies quickly took notice of Martin’s success and wanted a share of the dreadnought market. In 1960, Gibson introduced the Hummingbird, a mahogany-and-spruce square-shouldered jumbo they conspicuously avoided calling a dreadnought. Reversing the bridge so the belly faced the opposite direction didn’t fool anyone.

The Hummingbird was followed in 1962 by the maple Dove, and later by models such as the FJ-N, Heritage, and Blue Ridge. Most used Gibson’s shorter 24-3/4-inch scale, comfortable to play but generally lacking the projection and volume of Martin’s longer 25.4-inch scale.

1940 Gibson J-35

Guild entered the picture in 1963 with the mahogany-and-spruce D-40, also known as the Bluegrass Jubilee. The rosewood D-44 followed in 1965, and in 1968 Guild added the ornate D-55, the all-mahogany D-25, and a D-35. These well-built, good-sounding guitars represented the first serious dreadnought competition Martin faced.

1976 Guild D-55

Lower-priced builders soon joined in. Yamaha launched its FG (Folk Guitar) line in Japan in 1966 and began exporting to the U.S. in 1968. Offered in two body sizes and multiple trim levels, the FG-180—with proportions close to a dreadnought, slightly wider at the lower bout and narrower at the upper—was an immediate success.

Individual luthiers also began building their own versions. In 1965, J.W. Gallagher of Wartrace, Tennessee, built a mahogany dreadnought he called the G-50 (G for Gallagher, 50 for his age). In 1969, he brought one to the Fiddlers Convention in Union Grove, North Carolina, where guitarist Doc Watson fell for its sound and went on to play Gallagher guitars for the rest of his career.

Around 1963 in the Los Angeles area, Roy Noble—who had been building flamenco and classical guitars since 1959—began making steel-strings. His work gained a reputation for quality, and in the late 1960s he taught aspiring luthiers Mark Whitebook and David Russell Young. Whitebook built roughly 71 guitars for players including Clarence White and Joe Walsh before leaving the craft. Young went on to build several highly regarded instruments, including a fancy dreadnought for Gram Parsons that later sold at auction for just over $100,000. In 1975, Young published The Steel String Guitar: Construction and Repair, the first book devoted to steel-string building, which helped launch a new generation of makers.

By the 1970s, the dreadnought had taken over the acoustic guitar world. Martin was producing around 5,500 D-28s a year, while the D-35—introduced in 1965—often sold around 6,000 annually. Even then, Martin could barely keep up. At the lower end of the market, imports from companies such as Takamine, Alvarez, Ibanez, and Morris filled stores with affordable dreadnoughts.

Players across styles embraced the shape. John Lennon and Paul McCartney took a pair of 1967 D-28s to India, using them to write much of the White Album. Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young leaned heavily on Martin dreadnoughts, as did singer-songwriters including Joni Mitchell, John Prine, Jim Croce, and Don McLean.

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Wheels Within Wheels

Constant demand created a steady stream of luthiers stepping in to fill the gap Martin couldn’t meet. Among them were Stuart Mossman, who began building fine guitars in Kansas in the early 1970s; Bill Collings, who started in Texas in 1973; and Sam Radding, who founded American Dream Musical Instruments Manufacturing in California in 1970. American Dream became a training ground for a generation of builders, including Kim and Larry Breedlove, Tim Luranc, Greg Deering, and—most significantly—Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug, who bought the company in 1974 and used it as the launching point for Taylor Guitars.

In 1976, Richard Hoover and Bruce Ross joined forces to start Santa Cruz Guitar Company. The firm quickly earned a reputation for building exceptional guitars in a range of styles, but in 1981 it released what may be the most important non-Martin dreadnought: the Tony Rice D, based on the 1935 Martin D-28 once owned by Clarence White.

When Clarence and his brother Roland bought that D-28 in 1960, it was already in rough condition. They had been acquiring damaged guitars to repair and resell, and this one was missing a fretboard. At some point, the soundhole had also been enlarged for unknown reasons. A replacement fingerboard—largely intended for a Gretsch—was installed but proved slightly short, throwing off the intonation. Clarence still performed with the guitar occasionally, and it was during one of those appearances that a nine-year-old Tony Rice first noticed it. Clarence eventually sold the guitar, and years later Rice, emerging as one of bluegrass’ most innovative flatpickers, tracked it down and bought it.

Rice had Hoover correct the intonation, though the scale length ended up at 25.25 inches rather than the standard 25.4. The enlarged soundhole couldn’t be reversed, but it increased the midrange response, giving the guitar a distinctive voice that cut through a mix. Rice wanted the familiar feel of his D-28 with a slightly brighter, crisper tone suited to the progressive “spacegrass” he was exploring. After several attempts, Hoover achieved the balance Rice was after, and in 1981 the Tony Rice D was officially introduced.

Left: 1997 Santa Cruz Tony Rice Signature model serial number 210. Right: Rice plays his Signature Santa Cruz

Large-soundhole dreadnoughts gradually caught on, with builders such as Collings, Huss & Dalton, and Bourgeois offering their own interpretations. Even Martin eventually joined in, issuing a limited-edition Clarence White D-28—a guitar inspired by a guitar that was itself inspired by a modified Martin. Wheels within wheels.

Second Century

The 1970s began with a bang but ended with a whimper. MTV launched in 1981, and most early videos featured hard rock played on electric guitars or pop driven by synthesizers. Electric music was in; acoustic music was out. Guitar sales dropped sharply, and in 1984 Martin built just 743 D-28s—the lowest number since the early 1960s. The rest of the decade was bleak for acoustic guitars overall.

Then, in the early 1990s, things changed almost overnight. On August 25, 1992, MTV aired Clapton Unplugged, featuring Eric Clapton performing on a 1939 Martin 000-42. The broadcast was a massive hit and reignited interest in acoustic guitars across the board. Dreadnought sales rose, though not as dramatically as those of smaller-bodied 000s and OMs, which—fairly or not—had taken a backseat during the dreadnought-heavy 1970s.

The 1990s also marked the rise of the independent luthier movement and a new era of experimentation in guitar design. The dreadnought remained a respected form, but many builders no longer felt compelled to make one—a sharp contrast to the 1970s, when luthiers often built little else.

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As the new century dawned, the acoustic guitar market was healthy again. More builders entered the field, offering a wider range of styles and body shapes than ever before. Dreadnoughts were still popular, but they no longer dominated the way they once had.

As the model approached its 100th birthday, Martin and other builders began seriously exploring its history. Martin had tested the waters in 1976 with the HD-28, which revived scalloped bracing and herringbone trim associated with around-1940 D-28s, though without many other vintage-correct details.

In the years that followed, Martin and others produced increasingly faithful re-creations—guitars based not just on a generic prewar dreadnought, but on year-specific specs from 1932, 1937, or 1941. Builders weren’t limited to revivalism, either. Luthiers such as Preston Thompson, Wayne Henderson, and Lynn Dudenbostel drew heavily from prewar designs while adding modern refinements. Martin pushed in both directions, introducing lines like the Modern Deluxe series, which combined vintage ideas—animal-protein glue construction and wood binding—with contemporary features such as torrefied tops and carbon-fiber bridge plates.

And today, thanks to players like Molly Tuttle and Billy Strings, who are carrying bluegrass into new territory, the dreadnought has found renewed cultural visibility. Not bad for a guitar that was a colossal failure when it first appeared more than a century ago.

2008 Gallagher Doc Watson

1998 Collings D1 A

2025 Huss & Dalton TD-R The Pilgrim