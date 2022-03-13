Tell Us a Story About Your First Guitar

The editors of Acoustic Guitar magazine are collecting stories for an upcoming project.

Please call us at (510) 215-0020 and leave a voicemail, telling us the tale of your first guitar.

Did you save up your paper-route money and head to the pawnshop? Did your parents give it to you for Christmas? What was the first thing you learned to play on it? Is your first guitar still in your collection?

If you’d prefer, you can record a voice memo or type up your story and email it to joey@stringletter.com.