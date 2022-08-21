This article is free to read, but it isn't free to produce! Make a pledge to support the site (and get special perks in return.) LEARN MORE...

From the September/October 2022 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers

In the September/October issue of Acoustic Guitar, you can read a feature article about Will Ackerman and his Imaginary Road Studios and learn Ackerman’s solo guitar piece “I Had to Go There,” from the Positano Songs album (check out his video demo above). Ackerman invites you to give song’s tuning a try and share what you discover.

Ackerman tunes to F C Eb Ab C Eb and uses a capo at the second fret. A simpler version of that tuning, with less raising of strings above standard pitch, is E B D G B D (or even D A C F A C). Use a capo if you wish, or just play open. Create some music with this tuning—instrumental, vocal, whatever you want—and post a video on Instagram or YouTube by October 1 with the hashtag #AckermanTuningChallenge. Ackerman will check out submissions and pick a favorite.