Students of Segovia | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

Andrés Segovia was born on February 21, 1893. To mark his 130th birthday, we spoke with three contemporary guitarists who each studied with the Maestro: Lily Afshar, Liona Boyd, and Michael Chapdelaine. Each of our guests shares their unique (or infamous) experience and how playing for Segovia when they were students impacts the way they see music today.

Pictured left to right: Michael Chapdelaine, Lily Afshar, Liona Boyd

Support the show:

Additional resources:

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers.

This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Blair Jackson, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:

Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman

Editor: Adam Perlmutter

Managing Editor: Kevin Owens

Senior Editor: Blair Jackson

Creative Director: Joey Lusterman

Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi

Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle

Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez

Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.