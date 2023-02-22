Students of Segovia | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

Home

Andrés Segovia was born on February 21, 1893. To mark his 130th birthday, we spoke with three contemporary guitarists who each studied with the Maestro: Lily Afshar, Liona Boyd, and Michael Chapdelaine. Each of our guests shares their unique (or infamous) experience and how playing for Segovia when they were students impacts the way they see music today.

Pictured left to right: Michael Chapdelaine, Lily Afshar, Liona Boyd
Pictured left to right: Michael Chapdelaine, Lily Afshar, Liona Boyd

    I was fortunate enough to have seen Segovia in Seattle in perhaps his final concert tour of the US. He was clearly showing the effects of aging. At one point he just stopped playing unexpectedly. After an extended delay, he was again able to continue. He seemed quite embarrassed, but the audience reaction was quite the opposite. He received a standing ovation for the performance and for all he had given to promote and teach the classic guitar over his lifetime.

    Andrea Segovia was the reason I took up classical guitar at the age of 13. I bought one of his albums, listening to it every day.
    Just a few years ago, many years since ai began, I was thrilled to visit Segovia, Spain and I asked if it was in fact names after him. Several people I asked had never heard of him!

