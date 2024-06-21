Stories & Songs with Greg Brown | ‘Ring Around the Moon’ Songbook Live Event Replay
The folk legend performs intimate versions of "Blue Car" and "The Cheapest Kind," reminisces about his musical upbringing, and reveals why Malcolm Holcombe is his favorite guitarist.
We hosted a live virtual event with legendary singer-songwriter-storyteller Greg Brown. Brown read from his new songbook ‘Ring Around the Moon,’ played a couple tunes, and had a conversation with Acoustic Guitar managing editor Kevin Owens.
