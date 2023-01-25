Steve James | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

Join us for a rollicking conversation and to hear some original tunes performed by the late legendary roots-and-blues raconteur Steve James.
In this episode, he shares stories and insights about his guitars and guitar heroes, treats us to some favorite songs and explains the writing process behind them, and entertains and educates us in the way that only Steve James can.
Please note: James passed away in January 2023; this recording session took place in August 2022. Read more about the life of this great musician and our cherished friend here.
Additional resources:
- Listen to Part 2 of this episode, where you’ll hear more stories from the road and more songs.
- Explore our book collaborations in the Essential Steve James collection.
- Buy albums through Hobemian Records and Antone’s Records (or stream on Spotify or Apple Music.)
- Learn more about the National Guitars ResoRocket.
This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and David Lusterman, founder of Acoustic Guitar and lifelong friend of Steve James.
This show is produced by Tanya Gonzalez and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is brought to you by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:
- Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman
- Editor: Adam Perlmutter
- Managing Editor: Kevin Owens
- Senior Editor: Blair Jackson
- Creative Director: Joey Lusterman
- Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi
- Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle
- Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez
You might also be interested in these articles from Acoustic Guitar:
- “Out of the Blues: Reflections on the 1960s Folk Revival” – Adam Perlmutter spoke with Happy Traum, Stefan Grossman, Rory Block, and Steve James about falling under the spell of the blues.
- “Mississippi John Hurt’s Influence on the 1960s Folk Scene and Beyond” – Steve James shares memories of the close, dimly lit quarters of the subterranean Gaslight Cafe, on MacDougal Street in New York’s Greenwich Village.
- “Peace, Love & Guitars: the 1970s Lutherie Revolution” – Dick Boak and Adam Perlmutter reached out to a small cross-section of pioneering luthiers, including Michael Gurian, who were part of this vital scene. Plus, Steve James on finishing the guitar he began as an employee of Gurian Guitars in 1970.