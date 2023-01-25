Steve James | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

Join us for a rollicking conversation and to hear some original tunes performed by the late legendary roots-and-blues raconteur Steve James.

In this episode, he shares stories and insights about his guitars and guitar heroes, treats us to some favorite songs and explains the writing process behind them, and entertains and educates us in the way that only Steve James can.

Please note: James passed away in January 2023; this recording session took place in August 2022. Read more about the life of this great musician and our cherished friend here.

Additional resources:

This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and David Lusterman, founder of Acoustic Guitar and lifelong friend of Steve James.

David & Steve at Winter NAMM 2010

At the Acoustic Guitar video studio in 2019

This show is produced by Tanya Gonzalez and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is brought to you by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:

Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman

Editor: Adam Perlmutter

Managing Editor: Kevin Owens

Senior Editor: Blair Jackson

Creative Director: Joey Lusterman

Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi

Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle

Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez

Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.

You might also be interested in these articles from Acoustic Guitar: