Home

Steve James | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

Join us for a rollicking conversation and to hear some original tunes performed by the late legendary roots-and-blues raconteur Steve James.

In this episode, he shares stories and insights about his guitars and guitar heroes, treats us to some favorite songs and explains the writing process behind them, and entertains and educates us in the way that only Steve James can.

Please note: James passed away in January 2023; this recording session took place in August 2022. Read more about the life of this great musician and our cherished friend here.

Additional resources:

This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and David Lusterman, founder of Acoustic Guitar and lifelong friend of Steve James.

David and Steve laughing over drinks at a NAMM Show party in 2010
David & Steve at Winter NAMM 2010
David Lusterman & Steve James in the Acoustic Guitar video studio
At the Acoustic Guitar video studio in 2019

This show is produced by Tanya Gonzalez and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is brought to you by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:

  • Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman
  • Editor: Adam Perlmutter
  • Managing Editor: Kevin Owens
  • Senior Editor: Blair Jackson
  • Creative Director: Joey Lusterman
  • Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi
  • Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle
  • Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez

Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.

You might also be interested in these articles from Acoustic Guitar:

Receive lessons, songs, advice, and news like this straight to your inbox

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.