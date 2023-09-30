Songwriting Tips to Get Unstuck with Kaki King | ELIXIR Strings

Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Composer and musician Kaki King is considered one of the world’s greatest living guitarists, known both for her technical mastery and for her constant quest to push the boundaries of the instrument.

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “a genre unto herself,” Kaki has released 9 albums and toured extensively, presenting in such prestigious arts centers as the Kennedy Center, MoMA, LACMA, The Met and Smithsonian Design Museum.

She has created music for numerous film and TV soundtracks, including “August Rush” and “Into the Wild”, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Score. She has performed with symphonies and chamber ensembles and recorded an album in collaboration with the Porta Girevole Chamber Orchestra commissioned by the Berklee College of Music.

In this short video, she packs in a lot of songwriting tips on how to get unstuck while composing. Her go to is Elixir Acoustic 80/20 Bronze Strings with POLYWEB® Coating.

