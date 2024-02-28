We use cookies to ensure you have the best experience on our website. (about our cookies.)

Songwriting Competitions | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

How does competition fit into the creative process? Join Abby Posner, Rachel Garcia, and Thu Tran for a candid roundtable discussion.

How does competition fit into the creative process? We’re joined by Abby Posner, Rachel Garcia, and Thu Tran for a candid roundtable discussion all about songwriting competitions. Explore the highs and lows of participating in these events, how to pick which song to enter, and the impact contests can have on a guitarist’s career.

Additional resources:

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Thu Tran.

This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:

  • Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman
  • Editorial Director: Adam Perlmutter
  • Managing Editor: Kevin Owens
  • Creative Director: Joey Lusterman
  • Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi
  • Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle
  • Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez

Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.

Nick Grizzle
Nick Grizzle

Nick Grizzle is a music journalist and editor, sound engineer, drummer, and music lover whose vinyl collection continuously overflows its confines. He holds the position of Digital Content Manager for Acoustic Guitar.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Might Also Like...