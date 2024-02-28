Songwriting Competitions | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast
How does competition fit into the creative process? We’re joined by Abby Posner, Rachel Garcia, and Thu Tran for a candid roundtable discussion all about songwriting competitions. Explore the highs and lows of participating in these events, how to pick which song to enter, and the impact contests can have on a guitarist’s career.
Additional resources:
- Listen to Part 2 on Patreon.
- Visit Abby Posner’s website and watch the video for “Get Loud” – her 2023 USA Songwriting Competition grand prize winning song. Her latest album is Second Chances.
- Visit the Singer and the Songwriter’s website and listen to “The Art of Missing You” – their West Coast Songwriters International Song Contest winner. Their latest album is In the Bleak Midwinter.
- Visit Jeffrey Pepper Rodger’s website for an inside look at his song “Fly” – a grand prize winner of the John Lennon Songwriting Contest.
- Learn more about the contests mentioned in this episode: International Acoustic Music Awards, John Lennon Songwriting Competition, Kerrville’s Grassy Hill New Folk Competition, NewSong Music Performance & Songwriting Competition, USA Songwriting Competition, West Coast Songwriters International Song Contest.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Thu Tran.
This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:
- Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman
- Editorial Director: Adam Perlmutter
- Managing Editor: Kevin Owens
- Creative Director: Joey Lusterman
- Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi
- Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle
- Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez
