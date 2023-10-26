Solo Guitar Composition | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast
In this roundtable discussion, Diego Figueiredo, Gwenifer Raymond, and Yasmin Williams share their unique perspectives on composing for solo guitar. Through conversation and inspiring demonstrations, our guests explore the differences between improvising and refining a piece, techniques for making one guitar feel like a full band, and more.
Additional resources:
- Listen to Part 2, where our guests discuss first songs, life-changing compositions, favorite tunings, and advice for finding your own voice on guitar.
- Visit Diego Figueiredo’s website and watch this Acoustic Guitar Sessions video for his lightning-fast performance of the bossa nova standard, “One Note Samba.”
- Visit Gwenifer Raymond’s website and watch her video lesson on how to play John Fahey’s “Uncloudy Day.”
- Visit Yasmin William’s website and learn to play one of her compositions, “New Beginnings,” a contemplative study in open-D tuning. Learn more about her unique Skytop Grand Concert built by luthier Eric Weigeshoff.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Gwenifer Raymond.
