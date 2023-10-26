Solo Guitar Composition | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

Diego Figueiredo, Gwenifer Raymond, and Yasmin Williams share their unique perspectives on composing for solo guitar.

In this roundtable discussion, Diego Figueiredo, Gwenifer Raymond, and Yasmin Williams share their unique perspectives on composing for solo guitar. Through conversation and inspiring demonstrations, our guests explore the differences between improvising and refining a piece, techniques for making one guitar feel like a full band, and more.

