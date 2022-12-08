Take a virtual road trip across the United States to visit four independent guitar stores and learn what makes them vital to the communities they serve. As you’ll hear, each of these shops is more than just a retail outlet – and each of these shopkeepers has a unique perspective on why that is and what to look forward to in the future.

Catch up with Richard Johnston of Gryphon Stringed Instruments in Palo Alto, California; Stan and Lillian Werbin of Elderly Instruments in Lansing, Michigan; Raymond Morin of Acoustic Music Works in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; and George Gruhn of Gruhn Guitars in Nashville, Tennessee.

We’re releasing this episode during peak holiday shopping season for a reason. Please visit your local music store for all your gifting needs (or to treat yourself!) When you buy from local, independently owned businesses, 29.3% of the revenue is recirculated into the local economy (as opposed to 5.8% from Amazon.) And, please leave a comment below to give a shout out to your favorite store, wherever you live!

