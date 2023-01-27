Home

The guitar summer camp is an unparalleled musical experience. You get the chance to immerse yourself in music, guided by knowledgeable and supportive teachers, in the company of likeminded enthusiasts, far from the distractions of your daily routine. 

With that in mind, we want to hear your stories from guitar camp! Did you study with one of your guitar heroes? Is there a jam session that sticks out in your personal musical history? Was there a specific guitar tip or trick you picked up? What is it about your chosen guitar camp that keeps you coming back every summer?

Please call and leave us a voicemail at (510) 215-0020 or email your stories to joey@stringletter.com.

Note that your name and submission may be used in an upcoming episode of the Acoustic Guitar Podcast.

Not familiar with guitar camps? Check out our in-depth feature, Learn from the Best: Plan Your Summer Camp Getaway. For a quick look at the wide-range of offerings, check out our list of active camps.

Receive lessons, songs, advice, and news like this straight to your inbox

One Response

  1. Muriel Palmer-Rhea Reply

    My most recent “Summer Camp” experience was during Covid, on a ZOOM meeting. The camp was SUMMER ACOUSTIC MUSIC WEEK (SAMW) by Umass, Boston, for adult students. Guy Davis was the instructor for the class, Blues & Slide. I’m afraid I wasn’t a stellar student, but I still learned a lot. Pre-Covid, I had attended several SAMW camps and enjoyed the week of learning, interacting, co-writing, performing and just schmoozing with my confreres and teachers like Bob Franke, Linda Waterfall, David Surette, who will be missed, as will Dick Pleasance who ran the camp in the early years.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.