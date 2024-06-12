Shana Cleveland | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast Sessions
Enjoy a performance and get to know singer-songwriter Shana Cleveland.
Catch up with singer-songwriter (and La Luz lead guitarist) Shana Cleveland in this bonus Acoustic Guitar Sessions episode. We talk shredding, open tunings, playing guitar outside, and enjoy a performance of “Quick Winter Sun” from her latest album, Manzanita.
