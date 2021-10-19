Sarah McQuaid is keeping the heart of British folk beating.

For this Acoustic Guitar Sessions in Place she performs on location in the historic St. Buryan Church, in Cornwall, England. McQuaid’s DADGAD interpretation of the jazz standard “Autumn Leaves” is an instant classic; her guitar is deep and resonant and her voice (in both English and French) is so expressive and personal you’d forget that you’ve already heard at least one of the over 1,400 recorded versions of this song.

McQuaid plays a custom guitar by luthier Andy Manson. “I wanted a really deep cutaway, and to compensate, [Mason] extended the upper bout over the neck,” she says.

This recording appears on McQuaid’s recently released (and truly excellent) album, The St. Buryan Sessions.