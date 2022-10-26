Join us us for an in-depth discussion on the songwriting process and the importance of following your ear with trailblazing singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz. We explore her evolution as a multi-instrumentalist, her guitars, and how she leaned into the unfamiliar to create some of her most powerful music yet.
Support the show:
- Listen to Part 2 on Patreon, where you’ll learn how Jarosz prepares for songwriting sessions and how her 2021 album Blue Heron Suite came to be, despite and because of the pandemic.
- Make a donation on PayPal
- Post a review
Additional resources:
- Sarah Jarosz’s website
- Listen to Blue Heron Suite and World on the Ground
- Learn to play Sarah Jarosz and John Leventhal’s take on “Little Satchel”
- Get to know I’m With Her
- Watch our 2014 Session with Sarah Jarosz and this 2011 performance at the Acoustic Guitar office
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers.
This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:
- Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman
- Editor: Adam Perlmutter
- Managing Editor: Kevin Owens
- Senior Editor: Blair Jackson
- Creative Director: Joey Lusterman
- Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi
- Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle
- Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez
Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.