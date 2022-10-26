Join us us for an in-depth discussion on the songwriting process and the importance of following your ear with trailblazing singer-songwriter Sarah Jarosz. We explore her evolution as a multi-instrumentalist, her guitars, and how she leaned into the unfamiliar to create some of her most powerful music yet.

Support the show:

Listen to Part 2 on Patreon, where you’ll learn how Jarosz prepares for songwriting sessions and how her 2021 album Blue Heron Suite came to be, despite and because of the pandemic.

Make a donation on PayPal

Post a review

Additional resources:

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers.

This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:

Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman

Editor: Adam Perlmutter

Managing Editor: Kevin Owens

Senior Editor: Blair Jackson

Creative Director: Joey Lusterman

Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi

Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle

Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez

Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.