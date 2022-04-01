3 lucky winners will receive a copy of the new DADGAD Guitar Essentials book, with lessons and accompanying video instruction from the master teachers at Acoustic Guitar + two sets of the new Santa Cruz Parabolic Tension Strings for DADGAD (one low tension and one mid tension). Prize value: $60.99.

Specifically engineered for DADGAD players, the newest variation of the Santa Cruz’s Parabolic Tension Strings are engineered to put the exact tension on each individual string to create the appropriate download pressure and determine the optimal relative volume between strings, or EQ, for your instrument.

Whether you’re just starting out in alternate tunings or have a bit of experience under your fingers, DADGAD Guitar Essentials is for you. Guided by the master teachers at Acoustic Guitar, as well as guitar legends like Pierre Bensusan and Laurence Juber, you’ll learn chord and scale forms, arranging approaches, full songs, and much more.

Giveaway ends April 30, 2022. Enter today!