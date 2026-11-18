Every musician knows that being on tour is part of the job description, but how many luthiers feel the same?

Rockbridge Guitars’ main workshop is in Charlottesville, Virginia, but if you expect to find Brian Calhoun on site, you might be out of luck. The company’s co-founder is often traveling the country showcasing the instruments painstakingly built by Rockbridge. “I spent a year in Nashville to introduce our guitars to more country musicians,” he says. “I also lived in L.A. for four years, and back then I was very involved in the day-to-day building. We shipped insulated boxes filled with guitar parts across the country twice a month, which was brutal.”

Calhoun co-founded Rockbridge in 2002 with luthier Randall Ray, naming the company after the western Virginia county where they were born. Today, the small team builds just under 70 guitars a year.

Calhoun’s personality and warmth have helped those instruments find homes with players including Dave Matthews, Lainey Wilson, Warren Haynes, Brandi Carlile, Amos Lee, Jesse Welles, Vusi Mahlasela, and Harry Styles. Not many guitar companies would personalize an instrument by putting a customer’s father’s ashes in the neck or help a customer with cancer surprise a friend with a new guitar, but Calhoun has done both.

Outside of Rockbridge, Calhoun created TinkerTar, a one-string guitar designed to make learning melodies immediate, and the board game Chickapig. But Rockbridge remains his focus. “Randall prefers to focus on building guitars, so I do most of the meeting musicians and promoting our instruments,” he says. “There’s some things I can do remotely, like the inlays, and when I’m in Virginia, I work on instruments. But I don’t need to be involved in every guitar. The team I work with is so great that I can go out on long sales trips and run the company from afar.”

Do you enjoy sales?

I don’t like being a sales guy. The best way to sell something is to not be trying to sell it. Let the guitar speak for itself.

In the early days, how did you get the word out about Rockbridge Guitars?

I’d go to little bluegrass festivals to talk to the performers. I even went to Steve Kaufman’s Acoustic Kamp for a few years just to show people guitars. Back then, my method was to get the instrument in their hands and then talk about anything but guitars. Many times, the only place I could meet someone was before a show, so I would say, “Why don’t you hold on to it for a month—if you like it, I can sell it to you. If you don’t, I’ll take it back.” If it wasn’t the right guitar, I’d lend them another one.

You were confident that the instruments would win them over.

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If they like one but it isn’t exactly right, I trade with them. Warren Haynes, for instance: I lent him a guitar, then another, and another. Two years later, when he did his Ashes & Dust album, I drove up to New York with maybe seven instruments, and he used every single one. Finally, he was like, “It’s time.” And he bought three guitars.

It’s about figuring out what instrument each person likes, being patient, and not getting hurt if we can’t find the one.

Rockbridge SJ, finished and in-progress tk

But with enough time, you could find the right guitar for anybody.

Yes. Every size guitar gives you a different sound, and within every size you can switch out the woods. It’s about figuring out the perfect guitar to build for the customer before you build it.

Are you still in touch with some of those early Rockbridge players?

The third or fourth Rockbridge we ever built was for the incredible bluegrass musician Larry Keel. That really helped with our early exposure. I’d go to people and say, “Hey, Larry just bought one of these. Will you look at it?” I did that thousands of times, and eventually built real friendships with a lot of the musicians we work with. Now I can usually meet artists as a friend of friends and not as a sales guy. And 20-something years later, we’re building Larry another guitar.

When you and Randall started, you were determined that your guitars wouldn’t sound like anyone else’s.

That’s true. In those early days, all our customers were bluegrass players, and people would ask us to build replicas. Eventually, I realized we were never going to be our own thing if we’re trying to copy something else. I’m glad that’s the route we took.

What sets Rockbridge guitars apart?

It’s hard to describe sound, but I’ll tell you what other people say: Our guitars are powerful and very balanced. They’re also versatile—you can have the same model in the hands of a fingerpicker, a strummer, or a flatpicker.

Have your instruments changed significantly since the early days?

They’re not that much different from what we were building 20 years ago. The workmanship is better, but the overall vibe is the same.

It seems that everyone’s an expert in tonewoods these days. What do you say to customers who want very specific builds?

We have a pretty small batch of standard woods we use all the time. I try to make the decision easier by telling customers to pick between

a few options. The first question is, are they a mahogany or rosewood person? I like to be really familiar with the woods we use.

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If someone orders an instrument, how long is the wait?

We’re trying to be more efficient, but right now it’s about a year and a half. We build in batches, and most of that time is in the finish drying.

You didn’t start out by making guitars, though.

I learned how to make mandolins and violins from two different people. With the mandolin builder, I was like an old-school apprentice. The violin builder was the opposite—he’d build one every two years and everything had to be perfect. When we started Rockbridge, I wanted to find an in-between.

This is after you’d been at Berklee?

Yes. I studied performance, but it wasn’t for me—I left after one semester, joined a band, and started building instruments.

How did you begin working with Randall?

Randall had already been building nice guitars. I realized one day that I liked playing a guitar Randall and I had made more than the vintage guitar my dad had given me. If I liked it, I figured other people would, too. So I kept asking Randall to quit his job as an interior house painter and build guitars with me. He thought I was out of my mind, but eventually he did.

You’ve grown a lot since then. How do you feel about expanding?

We thought about building a factory. But we like building guitars the way we always have, and I think it has helped keep us special. Even as we get more high-profile players, we still know all the guitars we’ve built, and I still talk to every customer.

Do you ever integrate customer feedback?

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We’ve taken a lot of advice from Craig Baker, Dave Matthews’ guitar tech. When we built a custom Smeck J for James Taylor, he suggested cutting one more fret and moving the soundhole closer to the neck joint. We did it, and it sounded amazing. Now I think we’re going to do it on all our Smeck models.

Smeck model

Is there any crossover between Rockbridge, Chickapig, and TinkerTar?

Chickapig was a late-night hobby. I did that with Dave [Matthews], who has helped Rockbridge more than I could ever put into words. With TinkerTar, I wanted to make a children’s instrument. I took a ukulele-shaped dinosaur to a group of six-year-olds, and they couldn’t play it. I went back with a one-string instrument, and they could play melodies right away.

What would you tell someone who’s trying to build their own guitar business?

Be very patient. Believe in your product. And try not to read the reviews.

Having a video of you slapping and getting slapped by Dave Matthews probably helps, too.

That was maybe the craziest marketing video of all time. Dave said it was going to be the best guitar commercial ever made, and I think it was.

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What’s next for Rockbridge?

We haven’t officially announced it yet, but we’re in the process of building some electrics. I grew up playing bluegrass, but I also loved the Allman Brothers, Led Zeppelin, and Hendrix. Hopefully you’ll start seeing them out there before too long.

After all these years, what keeps you going?

We’ve been doing this long enough that we’ve seen guitars pass down to kids. These instruments have meaning. I grew up playing music a lot, and that was my happy place, so it’s fulfilling to build guitars knowing that each customer will get so much joy out of it. That’s never gotten old for me.