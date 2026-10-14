Review: The Breedlove Roots Concert RTC-MMe Is a Mahogany Lover’s Delight in a Concert-Sized Package

As a tonewood, mahogany has a special place in many a heart for its sweet ring—something that’s very difficult to describe in words. Is it a vocal quality? A roundness? A warmth? All those descriptors can apply—

especially when the instrument itself brings out the wood at its best.

Such was the case with the Breedlove RTC-MMe concert-sized non-cutaway guitar I tested, a mahogany acoustic-electric that delivers big sound in a very comfortable mid-sized package. The instrument is part of Breedlove’s Roots series, which sits at the foundation of the company’s recently reworked lineup. Breedlove has pared things back—fewer body styles and tonewood options—and now builds the entire line in its Bend, Oregon, workshop. In practice, that shift feels less like a reduction and more like a tightening of focus.

Within this approach, the Roots line keeps things simple: a small group of body sizes, from parlor to dreadnought, and familiar wood pairings, executed with an emphasis on feel and tone rather than ornamentation. The RTC-MMe follows that lead. It also has a mahogany neck and, graced with a smooth brown satin finish, is kind of the guitar equivalent of triple chocolate cake. Writing this at lunchtime may have conjured up that metaphor, but sonically it applies—the RTC-MMe’s tone is quite rich.

Build and Feel

The RTC-MMe’s body fits right in that Goldilocks comfort zone—substantial without feeling bulky, and comfortable whether you’re playing seated or standing. The 25.5-inch scale fretboard is 1.75 inches wide at the nut and carries a 16-inch radius, and the neck’s C shape, combined with those dimensions, makes for a very familiar feel that leaves the guitar poised to handle a wide range of playing situations.

As someone who has spent way too much time looking under furniture for pins that went airborne when changing strings, I especially like the pinless ebony bridge. Not only does it make string changes easier, it’s also part of a design that offers very stable tuning. The Breedlove nickel tuning machines do the job and work smoothly.

With simple dot inlays and understated black binding to go with the satin brown finish, the RTC-MMe isn’t flashy—but it is elegant. Visually, the design makes the wood the star and focuses the eye on mahogany’s grain, offset nicely by the darker ebony elements.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the handsome look isn’t actually the satin finish’s best attribute. In terms of hand-to-instrument feel, the Breedlove has one of the silkiest necks I’ve ever played. It feels so nice to the touch that I found myself picking the guitar up even when I wasn’t planning to play at all. If you leave it out of the case, it’s a hard guitar to walk past, even if you’re supposed to be doing something important, like getting a writing assignment done.

Playability and Tone

The action on the RTC-MMe I tested was very good. It’s springtime in the Northeast as I write this, and in the last week the weather has gone from the 40s and wet to the 70s and sunny, with some yo-yoing between those extremes. The instrument handled the conditions well.

I like the tight responsiveness of 25.5-inch-scale guitars, and the RTC-MMe is no exception. It allows for a fast, controlled attack on single notes and clarity when strumming chords. Fingerstyle felt immediately comfortable, with enough room for clean chord voicings without forcing a stretch, and single-note lines came off fast and articulate whether played with fingers or a pick. Strummed, the guitar delivered a big, focused sound that stayed tight and controlled.

Tonally, it leans into a warm, resonant, and well-balanced voice, with a full, satisfying midrange and a clear top end that never tips into brightness. If you’re drawn to mahogany guitars, this one really leans into that material’s character, delivering the sweet, rounded voice that defines a well-made instrument built from the wood.

What made the RTC-MMe stand out was the richness of the resonance, especially on single notes. If I had to pick one word to describe the quality, it would be lyrical. Okay, two words: lyrical and consistent. The overtones unfolded across the guitar’s range, which made it especially strong when playing melodies.

Strummed chords sound big and well balanced, articulate in the upper reaches while maintaining clarity on the low end. If you like to strum and then play bass lines or low-string melodies, you’ll like the RTC-MMe’s voice. Notes played against sustaining chords or drones speak distinctly, and the guitar’s excellent intonation helps chordal harmonies sing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alternate Tunings and Recording

As well as it performed in standard contexts, I was pleasantly surprised by how the RTC-MMe excelled with pitches below standard tuning.

As I write this, I’m working on a documentary soundtrack in collaboration with Native American flutist Tim Lucas, and his work on the D flute (minor pentatonic scale) has been hitting the sweet spot for a lot of scenes. To complement that flute while conveying the mood of those scenes, I’ve often had to tune down to dropped D. I thought that would be a pretty good test for the Breedlove—and after sharing a couple of recordings with the team, we ended up sticking with the RTC-MMe in that role.

The tightness of the scale helps keep slack tunings from sounding too loose. But the RTC-MMe’s ability to give low D a powerful voice is what really makes it work; the guitar delivers a rich sound, dense with overtones, that’s easy to control with attack.

I also found the RTC-MMe easy to record. I used a single large-diaphragm AKG C414 about a foot away, and because that seemed to work for the others in the project, I stuck with that setup, which highlighted the guitar’s rich mids. Plugged in, the L.R. Baggs HiFi pickup, with controls discreetly mounted in the soundhole, delivers a clear under-saddle tone.

The Bottom Line

Oddly, as good as the Roots Concert RTC-MMe sounds—and as versatile as it has proven to be—the thing I liked best was the smooth satin finish. The neck felt amazing to the touch, letting my hand glide easily up to the 12th fret. And because the intonation and tonal balance are so strong, chord-scale arpeggios that combine fingered notes with open strings—one of my favorite ways to test any guitar—were especially rewarding.

Ultimately, the RTC-MMe let me play the way I wanted to—and rewarded me for it.

ADVERTISEMENT

SPECS

BODY Concert size; solid mahogany top, back, and sides; African ebony pinless bridge with compensated bone saddle; black binding; stained satin finish

NECK Honduran mahogany; 25.5″ scale length; 1.75″ bone nut; African ebony fretboard, 20 frets; 16″ radius; dot inlays; Breedlove nickel tuners; stained satin finish

OTHER L.R. Baggs HiFi electronics; Elixir phosphor bronze Nanoweb light strings (.012–.053); deluxe hardshell case

ADVERTISEMENT

MADE IN USA

PRICE $2,899 street

breedloveguitars.com