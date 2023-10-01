Portable Sound Shootout: How You Record Your Music MATTERS

Sponsored by TASCAM:

Excellent sound quality is crucial if you want your music to make an impact. To hear how much the TASCAM Portacapture X6 can improve your sound over an iPhone or camera audio, singer/ songwriter and YouTuber Aaron Kellim put them all to the test in episode 3 of the video series “How to Get GREAT MOBILE SOUND with the TASCAM Portacapture X6.” And the improvement is clear as day — the Portacapture X6 captures a deep and wide stereo image with studio-quality fidelity, even without using external microphones.

It’s no surprise that camera audio and smartphones can’t compete with the Portacapture X6. Built- in stereo condenser microphones allow you to capture rich and dimensional recordings in any environment. Handy presets can instantly optimize the Portacapture X6 for a variety of recording tasks, from ASMR to recording a live band. And you’ll never need to set audio levels or worry about clipping, thanks to 32-bit float recording.

The Portacapture X6 is obviously the superior portable recording solution for singer/songwriters, and would serve just as well for drummers, pianists, and practically any other instrumentalist. If you love the convenience and immediacy of recording audio with your iPhone or camera microphone, and want to elevate your sound quality without complicating your workflow, the TASCAM Portacapture X6 was made for you.

Be sure to watch Aaron Kellim’s demo of the X6 above! With a simple explanation and examples of guitar and vocals recorded directly to the unit using no external programs or processing, hear why the TASCAM Portacapture X6 is all you need to create beautiful audio.

