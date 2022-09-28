Did you know you can expand the sonic possibilities of your acoustic guitar simply by plugging in? But how do you use a guitar, pickup, preamp, and effects to craft your own particular sound? How do you fight feedback? When is it worth investing in high-end gear? We get answers from the recording engineer who wrote the book on acoustic amplification: Doug Young.
Support the show:
- Listen to Part 2 on Patreon, where you’ll learn how to choose the right pickup for your playing style (plus find out what gear iconic artists like Billy Strings and Jimmy Page use!)
- Make a donation on PayPal
- Give a rating and review
Additional resources:
- Doug Young’s website
- Acoustic Guitar Amplification Essentials by Doug Young
- Explore some recent articles by Doug Young for Acoustic Guitar: Online Learning Resources and Digital Tools for Acoustic Guitar and Learn the Essential Techniques of Fingerstyle Acoustic Guitar
- Check out our reviews and how-to articles on home recording, amplifiers, and other gear. Plus, host Nick Grizzle’s roundup of pickups and microphones.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Doug Young.
This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Elton Bradman, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:
- Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman
- Editor: Adam Perlmutter
- Managing Editor: Kevin Owens
- Senior Editor: Blair Jackson
- Creative Director: Joey Lusterman
- Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi
- Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle
- Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez
Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.