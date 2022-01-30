Hey, fellow guitarist! Did you know 99.9% of visitors to this site will scroll past this message without making a contribution? Many plan to pledge later, but then forget. So we're asking you to give just $1 (or whatever you can afford) right now.
Like many luthiers, Tim Eberhardt started as a guitarist and then caught the building bug. Based in San Juan Capistrano, California, Eberhardt offers several models; this Jumbo pairs pale flamed maple with Sitka spruce to produce a big, complex sound.
Bidding begins February 17. Learn more about this exciting event and how your participation supports Guitars for Vets.