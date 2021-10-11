Sponsored by PK Thompson:

We recently added ‘The Lotus’ to several of our other original torch designs like the Regency and Thistle. These designs are created in-house by Simon Haycraft, who’s artistic talent has shined with so many unique inlay projects he has created. Since 1902 torches have adorned the headstocks of different models of Martin guitars and is a tradition that many guitar makers carry on by featuring the popular ‘flowerpot’ torch. We are proud to create some of our own original torches to represent Thompson guitars into the future.

