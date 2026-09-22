Old Soul Versus Ultra Modern

Sponsored by Taylor Guitars:

For the season two finale of Showdown, two versatile 500 Series guitars go head-to-head, each showcasing a distinct voice within the Taylor lineup.

The Gold Label 514e is a Super Auditorium crafted with mahogany and torrefied spruce. Combined with fanned V-Class bracing, these tonewoods produce a dry, woody character with a strong fundamental focus and an old-school personality. Its direct, focused response offers a fresh take on the traditional acoustic guitar sound.

On the other side is the Next Generation Builder’s Edition 514ce, which takes a more modern approach. Its Sitka spruce top, responsibly sourced Shamel ash back and sides, and scalloped V-Class bracing come together for a balanced, punchy midrange with an extra dose of low-end presence. The result is a dynamic and versatile voice with plenty of depth and character.

Award-winning songwriter and guitarist Joshua Taylor brings both instruments to life in the season finale, offering a chance to hear the unique qualities of each guitar in a musical setting.

Which one has the sound and feel that speaks to you? The Gold Label 514e or the Builder’s Edition 514ce?

See more of Taylor’s Next Generation Guitars

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