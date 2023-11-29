Nickel Creek | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast
Click here to read a transcript of this episode.
Sara Watkins, Sean Watkins, and Chris Thile discuss breathing new life into classic tunes, what their kids really think of their music, and a whole lot more.
This episode is sponsored by ToneWoodAmp, a magnetically attached game-changing multi-effects device for acoustic guitars. Get reverb, delay, and more—no amp required! Learn more at tonewoodamp.com.
Additional resources:
- Access Part 2 of this episode on Patreon.
- Listen to Celebrants via Amazon, Bandcamp, or others.
- Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers teaches you how to play guitar like Nickel Creek’s Sean Watkins and interviewed the band for the July-August 2023 issue of Acoustic Guitar magazine.
- You’ll find music to play for “This Side” in our 2002 Digital Archive and Chris Thile’s “On Ice” in our 2005 Digital Archive.
- Read a profile of the Watkins Family Hour on the site of our sister publication, Strings magazine.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers.
This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.
The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:
- Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman
- Editorial Director: Adam Perlmutter
- Managing Editor: Kevin Owens
- Creative Director: Joey Lusterman
- Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi
- Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle
- Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez
Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.