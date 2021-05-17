Home

The American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster features five unique voice pairs for a total of 10 acoustic and electric tones that can be played solo or blended to create all-new sounds.

The American Acoustasonic® Jazzmaster® represents the next phase of purposeful innovation that drives Fender acoustic guitars. The power of the Fender and Fishman®-designed Acoustic Engine is sure to deliver true inspiration. From acoustic shapeshifting to electric rhythm tones, this extremely versatile guitar opens a new door to discovering endless sonic possibilities.

Features:

  • Three pickup systems: new Fender Acoustasonic Shawbucker; Fishman Under-Saddle Transducer; Fishman Acoustasonic Enhancer
  • Cutting-edge acoustic-electric guitar
  • Acoustic Engine delivers a new and unique set of acoustic and electric voices
  • Blend Knob selects and blends voices
  • Patented Stringed Instrument Resonance System (SIRS)
  • Integrated forearm and back contour, and mahogany neck

