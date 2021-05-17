NEVER STOP LOOKING FOR NEW WAYS TO PLAY

Sponsored by Fender:

The American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster features five unique voice pairs for a total of 10 acoustic and electric tones that can be played solo or blended to create all-new sounds.

The American Acoustasonic® Jazzmaster® represents the next phase of purposeful innovation that drives Fender acoustic guitars. The power of the Fender and Fishman®-designed Acoustic Engine is sure to deliver true inspiration. From acoustic shapeshifting to electric rhythm tones, this extremely versatile guitar opens a new door to discovering endless sonic possibilities.

Features:

Three pickup systems: new Fender Acoustasonic Shawbucker; Fishman Under-Saddle Transducer; Fishman Acoustasonic Enhancer

Cutting-edge acoustic-electric guitar

Acoustic Engine delivers a new and unique set of acoustic and electric voices

Blend Knob selects and blends voices

Patented Stringed Instrument Resonance System (SIRS)

Integrated forearm and back contour, and mahogany neck

LEARN MORE