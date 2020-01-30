Mike Newsom of LR Baggs walks us through a live demo of the exciting new Soundscape pedal, which the company says “measures the acoustic response of your guitar and leverages the processing power of your smartphone to accurately capture your guitar’s one-of-a-kind voice. A Voiceprint is created [on your smartphone] and loaded to your Soundscape pedal, replacing your pickup’s signal for the most accurate sonic performance we have engineered in our 40+ years.” The system can be set up and saved to your smartphone in about a minute. The Soundscape will be available in the late spring.

