Naima Bock | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast Sessions
Enjoy a performance and get to know singer-songwriter Naima Bock.
Catch up with singer-songwriter Naima Bock in this bonus Acoustic Guitar Sessions episode. We enjoy an impromptu performance of a new song—“Showers”—then discuss Bock’s roots in Brazilian and British folk music and get a rundown of her guitars and gear. Listen to her album Giant Palm and visit NaimaBock.com to learn more.
