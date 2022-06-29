In our first episode, we share stories of first guitars. Tune in for renowned musicians Eric Bibb, Bruce Cockburn, Courtney Hartman, Richard Thompson, Badi Assad, Sharon Isbin, and Tommy Emmanuel; heartwarming, inspiring, and surprising tales from the community; plus previously unheard recordings of Doc Watson and Michael Hedges. Find out who volunteered to study music out of a sense of family duty, who had his first guitar smashed, and who’s still playing theirs today.

We’ll be releasing a new podcast episode on the last Wednesday of every month from here on out. You’ll be able to stream episodes directly on our site by going to AcousticGuitar.com/podcast. Or, find us on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or whichever app you use to get your podcasts (be sure to subscribe! And, if you’d be so kind, leave a rating and review to help other people find the show.)

