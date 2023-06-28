We use cookies to ensure you have the best experience on our website. (about our cookies.)

My First Guitar, Luthier Edition | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

Hear from 15 outstanding makers, who each recount the first guitar they built and reflect on how those early projects led to where they are today.

It’s our first birthday! If you’ve been listening since the beginning, you remember “My First Guitar,” where we heard stories from some incredible players. Now we bring you the luthier edition, with 15 outstanding makers reflecting on what they learned from and loved about building their first guitars.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is a listener-supported show:

Additional Resources:

  • Steve “Nully” Nall
  • Kenny Hill
  • Leo Buendia
  • Shelley Park
  • Raymond Morin
  • Isaac Jang
  • Joshia de Jonge

Nick Grizzle
Nick Grizzle is a music journalist and editor, sound engineer, drummer, and music lover whose vinyl collection continuously overflows its confines. He holds the position of Digital Content Manager for Acoustic Guitar.

