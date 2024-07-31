My First Guitar Encore | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

We launched the Acoustic Guitar Podcast two years ago and the show has grown a lot in that time, thanks to listeners like you! This re-release of our first-ever episode includes Part Two which previously had only been available to our Patreon supporters.

In this episode, we share stories of first guitars. Tune in for renowned musicians Eric Bibb, Bruce Cockburn, Courtney Hartman, Richard Thompson, Badi Assad, Sharon Isbin, and Tommy Emmanuel; heartwarming, inspiring, and surprising tales from the community; plus previously unheard recordings of Doc Watson and Michael Hedges; and Dick Boak demonstrates the first instrument he ever built, long before his storied career with C.F. Martin & Co began.

Additional resources:

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast theme music is composed by Adam Perlmutter and performed for this episode by Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers.

This episode is hosted by Nick Grizzle and Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers, produced by Tanya Gonzalez, and directed and edited by Joey Lusterman. Executive producers are Lyzy Lusterman and Stephanie Campos Dal Broi.

The Acoustic Guitar Podcast is produced by the team at Acoustic Guitar magazine, including:

Publisher: Lyzy Lusterman

Editorial Director: Adam Perlmutter

Managing Editor: Kevin Owens

Creative Director: Joey Lusterman

Digital Content Director: Stephanie Campos Dal Broi

Digital Content Manager: Nick Grizzle

Marketing Services Manager: Tanya Gonzalez

Special thanks to our listeners who support the show on Patreon.