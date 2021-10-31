Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Educator and Elixir® Strings artist Marc Seal teaches us common bass-style techniques like slapping and popping to coax some different sounds from your acoustic guitar. Add some plucking and percussive clicking and you are ready to put it all together in a riff that will really improve your fingerstyle technique. Marc plays Elixir Acoustic Phosphor Bronze Strings with NANOWEB® Coating, 13-56.

