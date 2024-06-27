Music Therapy & Guitar | The Acoustic Guitar Podcast

An illuminating roundtable discussion exploring the links between music-making and wellness.

Does playing acoustic guitar provide benefits beyond the joy and satisfaction of making music? Join music wellness specialists Michelle Qureshi and Ian Wilkerson to learn about a range of music therapy experiences and explore the physical, emotional, spiritual, and clinical benefits of playing and listening to acoustic music.

Michelle Qureshi is a classically trained guitarist, multi-instrumentalist, composer, Reiki Master, practicing yogi, student of Shamanism, and presenter of sound experiences. Learn more at michellequreshi.com.

Ian Wilkerson is a board certified music therapist, breathwork coach, guitarist, singer-songwriter, and the founder of Bay Area Music Therapy.

Read the “Possible Mechanisms for the Effects of Sound Vibration on Human Health” article referenced in this episode.

