Moonalice keeps the psychedelic sounds of San Francisco alive, even when they play unplugged. Originated and still led by singer-songwriter-guitarist Roger McNamee—a highly successful venture capitalist/businessman (and also a well-known philanthropist and humanitarian)—the group has had numerous incarnations through the years, always featuring top-notch players, including such notables as drummer John Molo (Bruce Hornsby, Phil Lesh), former Jefferson Starship bassist Pete Sears, and guitarist G.E. Smith (Hall & Oates, Saturday Night Live band, Bob Dylan). The current ten-piece lineup (self-described as a “psychedelic soul review”) consists of McNamee, Sears, and Molo; Bay jam scene guitar stalwart Barry Sless (David Nelson Band, Phil Lesh & Friends); singers Lester Chambers (Chambers Brothers) and his son Dylan; keyboardist/guitarist Jason Crosby (Phil Lesh, John McLaughlin, Susan Tedeschi); and the T Sisters—singers Chloe, Erika, and Rachel Tietjen.

For this intimate Acoustic Guitar Sessions in Place outing, guitarists McNamee and Sless are joined by the always-marvelous T Sisters for two songs—an optimistic McNamee anthem called “Nick of Time” and Rachel Tietjen’s rousing, soulful “Woo-Woo.” The guitarists also talk about their cool instruments: McNamee plays a 1942 Martin 000-28 on the first song and 2008 Martin 000-28 on the second; and Sless picks and strums a beautiful 1962 Gibson Hummingbird. Full-band electric versions of both songs can be found on the group’s 2022 EP Full Moonalice, Vol. 1, which also includes “Turn on Your Love Light,” “People Get Ready,” and a couple of other songs. —Blair Jackson