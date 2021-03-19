From the May/June 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar | By Molly Tuttle

Here are Molly Tuttle’s favorite Tony Rice albums, part of her larger feature on the legendary guitarist’s work and legacy.

J. D. Crowe & the New South – Self-titled (1975)

On these early recordings, Rice established himself as one of the most influential bluegrass singers and guitar players.

The David Grisman Quintet – Self-titled (1977)

Rice was an integral part of the groundbreaking David Grisman Quintet that created a new style of acoustic music, taking influences from bluegrass, jazz, and folk.

Advertisement

The Tony Rice Unit – Manzanita (1978)

This album features Rice’s signature instrumental “Manzanita” and some of his most beloved vocal pieces, like “Old Train,” “Ginseng Sullivan,” and “Blue Railroad Train.”

Ricky Skaggs/Tony Rice – Skaggs & Rice (1980)

When I hear Rice and Skaggs singing together it give me chills! I love the way their voices blend on bluegrass classics like “There’s More Pretty Girls Than One” and “Bury Me Beneath the Weeping Willow.”

The Bluegrass Album Band – The Bluegrass Album (1981)

This album is a must hear for anyone who loves bluegrass. It features an all-star band with Rice’s mind-blowing guitar playing and vocals.

Get stories like this in your inbox

Tony Rice – Church Street Blues (1983)

This may be my favorite Rice album! It’s just him and a guitar with no backing band and you can hear all the subtleties in his voice and guitar.

Béla Fleck – Drive (1988)

This iconic instrumental album features Fleck’s masterful compositions and stunning guitar work by Rice.