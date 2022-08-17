We were so excited to talk with bluegrass superstar Molly Tuttle, we couldn’t wait to share the conversation with you! So here’s a bonus episode, outside of our regular monthly schedule. Tuttle discusses her guitar education, playing music with friends, and how a surprising wood made its way into her signature Thompson dreadnought. Plus, we learn about her guilty pleasure listening and what the punk music she grew up on has in common with the music she’s making today.
- Molly Tuttle’s website
- Listen to Crooked Tree and …but i’d rather be with you
- Crosspicking 101: A Private Bluegrass Lesson with Molly Tuttle
- Video Lesson: Molly Tuttle Breaks Down Her Deft Right-Hand Techniques
- Learn more about the Molly Tuttle Signature Model Thompson guitar
