Luthier Jeff Jewitt builds 6 to 8 guitars each year, combining decades of woodworking experience with expert knowledge of finishes as a leading supplier of colorants to the world’s leading guitar companies and repairers. After you’ve heard Mimi Fox’s hip take on “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If it Ain’t Got that Swing),” learn about how to make this Jewitt L-00 yours.

It’s one of twenty awesome instruments in our upcoming auction. Bidding begins February 17. Learn more about this instrument and this exciting event, which benefits Guitars for Vets.

Jeff Jewitt Embraces Dual Roles as Both a Top Finishing Supplier and Guitar Luthier

