Luthier Jeff Jewitt builds 6 to 8 guitars each year, combining decades of woodworking experience with expert knowledge of finishes as a leading supplier of colorants to the world’s leading guitar companies and repairers. After you’ve heard Mimi Fox’s hip take on “It Don’t Mean a Thing (If it Ain’t Got that Swing),” learn about how to make this Jewitt L-00 yours.

It’s one of twenty awesome instruments in our upcoming auction. Bidding begins February 17. Learn more about this instrument and this exciting event, which benefits Guitars for Vets.