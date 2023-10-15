Michael Watts Acoustic Guitar Lesson: Why String Gauge Matters
Have you ever wondered what effect your choice of string gauge has on the sound and playability of your acoustic guitar? In this video, award-winning acoustic guitarist Michael Watts compares three string gauges of Elixir Phosphor Bronze Strings on the same instrument to find out!
Using gauges 11-52 (custom light), 12-53 (light) and 13-56 (medium), Michael plays through a series of beautiful musical examples including singer-songwriter fingerstyle playing, strumming with a 1mm pick and fingerstyle in DADGAD tuning.
Chapters:
0:00 Intro
0:51 Custom Light fingerstyle standard tuning
1:28 Custom Light strumming
2:17 Custom Light fingerstyle DADGAD
3:10 Custom Light Recap
3:22 Light fingerstyle standard tuning
4:23 Light strumming
5:14 Light fingerstyle DADGAD
6:12 Light Recap
6:49 Medium fingerstyle standard tuning
7:24 Medium strumming
8:11 Medium fingerstyle DADGAD
9:02 Medium Recap and Conclusion
There is a huge sonic range to explore among the custom light, light and medium gauge sets and we recommend listening on headphones to get the best of these detailed recordings.
