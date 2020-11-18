Sponsored by Taylor Guitars:

Designed with a reduced scale for portability and comfort, the all-new Taylor GT embodies the spirit of spontaneous musical creativity that drives artists and guitar-builders alike. The GT (Grand Theater) is a new acoustic guitar body shape constructed with a scale length that falls between the smaller GS Mini and the full-size Grand Concert, sitting in the sweet spot where playability, bold acoustic tone and great value meet.



Made with all-solid tonewoods, the Taylor GT sings with a rich voice boosted by a new interior architecture called C-Class bracing, which adapts the tone-enhancing benefits of Taylor’s V-Class bracing to a smaller guitar. In the GT, this new bracing specifically emphasizes the bass range, coaxing out a warmer, more powerful low end that complements the guitar’s crisp trebles and punchy midrange. Its smaller size makes for an incredibly welcoming feel whether it’s your first guitar or your tenth. The reduced scale length helps lower the GT’s string tension so that notes and chords are easier to hold, offering an accessible feel no matter your level of skill.



Watch the video to learn more about the Taylor GT and hear actions from the artists who helped inspire it.

See More.