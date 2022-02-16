Sponsored by Taylor Guitars:

Meet the new AD22e from Taylor Guitars. This is a Grand Concert acoustic-electric guitar from the American Dream Series, and it features back and sides of solid sapele paired with a solid neo-tropical mahogany top. With V-Class bracing inside for enhanced volume and longer sustain, the AD22e serves up a bold midrange response with a warm, woody character and minimal overtones, making it a great choice for recording purposes as well as performance or practice applications. In typical Taylor style, the AD22e offers a supremely relaxed feel thanks to chamfered body edges and the slender neck profile. Onboard ES2 electronics faithfully preserve the AD22e’s natural depth, articulation and presence, providing clean amplified tone for when you need to plug in. With performance-forward visual details to preserve its workmanlike feel and accessible price point, this model offers guitarists exceptional value with high-end features and signature Taylor craftsmanship from our factory California. The AD22e ships with a super-light, sturdy AeroCase for protection and storage.

