Meet the D’Addario Backline Acoustic Guitar Case

Durable and lightweight with integrated storage throughout, the Backline Acoustic Guitar Case keeps your instrument protected and your setup neatly organized.

The D’Addario Backline Acoustic Guitar Case delivers premium protection without the bulk, making it the ultimate all-in-one solution for players on the move.

The detachable Breakaway Bag with Auto Lock mechanisms keeps your accessories secure and stage-ready, night after night. Built with water-resistant fabric, reinforced zippers, and shock-absorbing padding, it shields your instrument from impact and the elements without weighing you down.

Inside, the patent-pending Humidipak™ neck cradle provides integrated two-way humidity control, so your guitar is always sounding and playing its best.

With ergonomic straps and a cushioned back panel for comfort, this case combines durability, portability, and climate-smart innovation like no other gig bag on the market.