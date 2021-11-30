Sponsored by Taylor Guitars:

The latest addition to Taylor’s American Dream Series, the AD22e is a Grand Concert acoustic-electric guitar made with solid sapele back and sides, a mahogany top, and V-Class bracing, all available at an exceptional value for everyday musicians. Blending rich projection and sustain with a warm, punchy midrange response, this model draws out mahogany’s woody character with strong definition that will especially appeal to fingerstyle players. The AD22e’s workhorse aesthetic and restrained appointments help keep the price reasonable for working musicians, making it Taylor’s most inexpensive solid-wood guitar. Chamfered body and fretboard edges add to the overall playing comfort, and the included ES2 pickup provides faithful plugged-in tone. This model ships with a super-lightweight, durable AeroCase.

