With all-solid woods and tone-enhancing bracing, Taylor’s U.S.-made American Dream Series delivers rich, bold sound in a package that looks great wherever you take it. Now, the family grows with three new models featuring solid walnut backs and sides, Sitka spruce tops, and striking sunburst finishes. Between three different body shapes, you’re sure to find something to love. The scaled-down AD11e-SB is a GT acoustic-electric with portable dimensions and a super-relaxed feel, built with C-Class interior bracing for a robust low-end response to complement the punchy midrange character. Next up is the AD12e-SB, a full-scale Grand Concert with a supremely balanced, open midrange tone that’s perfect for fingerstyle players. Finally, the AD17e-SB serves up big, commanding sound thanks to the Grand Pacific dreadnought body shape, yielding a seasoned sound and clear low-end power inspired by vintage acoustic vibes. All three of these new American Dream Series guitars feature built-in ES2 electronics for clean plugged-in sound and sturdy, lightweight AeroCases for protection and storage. Whichever model catches your attention, you’re guaranteed signature Taylor playability and craftsmanship, perfect for playing on the road, recording in studio or practicing at home.

