From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar

A 1943 Martin 000-18, a 1999 custom engraved National Tricone Style 4, a 1965 Di Giorgio Serie Artistica Autor No. 3, and a 2008 Collings D42 were highlights among the 19 guitars sold in Acoustic Guitar’s most recent online instrument auction, which ran from May 13 through May 27. Nearly 100 bidders participated, also purchasing instruments from esteemed small shops Santa Cruz, Lowden, Goodall, and Hill; individual luthiers Jeff Jewitt and Peter Wicklund; international powerhouses Taylor, Gibson, and Alvarez-Yairi; and brands that are gone but hardly forgotten, Langejans, Mossman, and Tacoma.

In addition to pleasing the lucky buyers and satisfied sellers, the auction also benefitted the Bill Collings Memorial Fund, which supports guitar education in public schools and programs.

The next Acoustic Guitar auction starts February 18, 2022 and closes February 28, featuring 20 noteworthy guitars, including examples from Petros, Martin, Gibson, and Taylor. For information about becoming a seller or buyer, please visit: Auctions.AcousticGuitar.com

2006 Alvarez-Yairi WY1BR $1,450

2014 Collings 02H Concert $3,700

2008 Collings D42 Varnish Dreadnought $10,600

1965 Di Giorgio Serie Artistica Autor No. 3 Nylon-String $2,150

1997 Gibson ES-135 Semi-Hollow Electric $1,650

1998 Gibson ES-175 Hollowbody Electric $3,450

1993 Gibson J-200 VS Jumbo $4,000

2003 Goodall Concert $2,800

2017 Jewitt OM-MPL Orchestra $2,100

2002 Kenny Hill Munich Nylon-String $2,000

2004 Langejans RGC-6 Concert $2,700

2016 Lowden S50 $5,560

1943 Martin 000-18 Orchestra $7,500

1999 National Tricone Style 4 Custom Resonator $9,000

1974 S. L. Mossman Flint Hills Special Dreadnought $2,200

2012 Santa Cruz 00 Grand Concert $4,555

1998 Tacoma Papoose P1E Custom High-Tuned $650

2008 Taylor 914ce Grand Auditorium $2,600

2017 Wicklund DR-16 Dreadnought $1,450