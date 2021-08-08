From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar
A 1943 Martin 000-18, a 1999 custom engraved National Tricone Style 4, a 1965 Di Giorgio Serie Artistica Autor No. 3, and a 2008 Collings D42 were highlights among the 19 guitars sold in Acoustic Guitar’s most recent online instrument auction, which ran from May 13 through May 27. Nearly 100 bidders participated, also purchasing instruments from esteemed small shops Santa Cruz, Lowden, Goodall, and Hill; individual luthiers Jeff Jewitt and Peter Wicklund; international powerhouses Taylor, Gibson, and Alvarez-Yairi; and brands that are gone but hardly forgotten, Langejans, Mossman, and Tacoma.
In addition to pleasing the lucky buyers and satisfied sellers, the auction also benefitted the Bill Collings Memorial Fund, which supports guitar education in public schools and programs.
The next Acoustic Guitar auction starts February 18, 2022 and closes February 28, featuring 20 noteworthy guitars, including examples from Petros, Martin, Gibson, and Taylor. For information about becoming a seller or buyer, please visit: Auctions.AcousticGuitar.com
