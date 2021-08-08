Home

From the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar

1943 Martin 000-18, a 1999 custom engraved National Tricone Style 4, a 1965 Di Giorgio Serie Artistica Autor No. 3, and a 2008 Collings D42 were highlights among the 19 guitars sold in Acoustic Guitar’s most recent online instrument auction, which ran from May 13 through May 27. Nearly 100 bidders participated, also purchasing instruments from esteemed small shops Santa Cruz, Lowden, Goodall, and Hill; individual luthiers Jeff Jewitt and Peter Wicklund; international powerhouses Taylor, Gibson, and Alvarez-Yairi; and brands that are gone but hardly forgotten, Langejans, Mossman, and Tacoma.

In addition to pleasing the lucky buyers and satisfied sellers, the auction also benefitted the Bill Collings Memorial Fund, which supports guitar education in public schools and programs.

The next Acoustic Guitar auction starts February 18, 2022 and closes February 28, featuring 20 noteworthy guitars, including examples from Petros, Martin, Gibson, and Taylor. For information about becoming a seller or buyer, please visit: Auctions.AcousticGuitar.com

  2006 Alvarez-Yairi WY1BR acoustic guitar $1,450
  2014 Collings 02H Concert acoustic guitar $3,700
  2008 Collings D42 Varnish Dreadnought acoustic guitar $10,600
  1965 Di Giorgio Serie Artistica Autor No. 3 Nylon-String guitar $2,150
  1997 Gibson ES-135 Semi-Hollow Electric guitar $1,650
  1998 Gibson ES-175 Hollowbody Electric guitar $3,450
  1993 Gibson J-200 VS Jumbo acoustic guitar $4,000
  2003 Goodall Concert acoustic guitar $2,800
  2017 Jewitt OM-MPL Orchestra acoustic guitar $2,100
  2002 Kenny Hill Munich Nylon-String guitar $2,000
  2004 Langejans RGC-6 Concert acoustic guitar $2,700
  2016 Lowden S50 acoustic guitar $5,560
  1943 Martin 000-18 Orchestra acoustic guitar $7,500
  1999 National Tricone Style 4 Custom Resonator guitar $9,000
  1974 S. L. Mossman Flint Hills Special Dreadnought acoustic guitar $2,200
  2012 Santa Cruz 00 Grand Concert acoustic guitar $4,555
  1998 Tacoma Papoose P1E Custom High-Tuned acoustic guitar $650
  2008 Taylor 914ce Grand Auditorium acoustic guitar $2,600
  2017 Wicklund DR-16 Dreadnought acoustic guitar $1,450
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2021 issue of Acoustic Guitar magazine.