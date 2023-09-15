Massimo Varini: How to Improve Finger Independence and Hybrid Picking

Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Hybrid picking is a great technique for acoustic guitar players to master but using both plectrum and fingers on your picking hand can be a challenge – even if you’re used to fingerpicking. Building some simple exercises into your guitar practice routine is the way to develop this advanced guitar technique, slowly but surely building speed and complexity.

In this short acoustic guitar video tutorial, Elixir Strings artist Massimo Varini demonstrates some musical hybrid picking patterns that will help improve accuracy, stamina, and dynamic control in your picking hand.

Explaining why he's such a fan of Elixir Strings on both his electric and acoustic guitars, Massimo says, "Elixir Strings have unbeatable durability and an awesome sound. They are comfortable and feel great to play."

