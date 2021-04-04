Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Award-winning fingerstyle guitarist Maneli Jamal demonstrates in this short acoustic guitar lesson how to play a two-hand tap exercise that really pushes our ability to multitask with left and right-hand coordination. This is done with a capo on the 2nd fret as it makes tapping with the fingers easier to manage on the acoustic guitar. Download tab: https://bit.ly/2oMLIsN

Maneli, based in Toronto, Canada, has wowed audiences around the world with his visual style of acoustic guitar playing. He incorporates many musical textures in his performances while keeping rhythm – you’ll swear he has a trio with him. In 2020 he released two new albums and was recognized in MusicRadar best acoustic guitarist poll. Check out his new in-depth online guitar course, Fingerstyle Pro, for more acoustic exercises.

