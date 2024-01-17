Level Up Your Lead Guitar

Whether you’re a singer-songwriter playing solo or want to join a band, you need to feel confident taking the lead. This series will help intermediate players like you level up – you’ll learn how to play your favorite songs in new ways and develop a musical toolkit that will make your riffs and solos more musical, memorable, and fun to play! By the end of 12 weeks, we’re confident you’ll feel ready to hit that open mic or jam session without fear.

Get one guitar lesson + an exercise to practice every week! These lessons are taught by the expert teachers at Acoustic Guitar, including Gretchen Menn, Jane Miller, and more. This course is free thanks to sponsorship from Elixir® Strings.

