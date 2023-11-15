Legendary Fishman Acoustic Tone At Just Over 9 lbs.

Sponsored by Fishman:

Loudbox Micro packs 40W of clean acoustic power into a two channel lunchbox-sized acoustic combo.

A sealed cabinet design paired with a bi-amplified driver configuration generates rich, full tone from your acoustic instruments. It features a dedicated microphone channel plus an instrument channel with Fishman’s legendary preamp and tone control design. Use the high-quality digital reverb and chorus on the instrument channel to create space and textures while reverb is there for the ready on the microphone channel. Loudbox Micro also includes an aux input, a balanced XLR D.I. output, and a headphone jack when you want to play quietly.

With Loudbox Micro, aspiring acoustic musicians are finally able to experience the dynamics and quality sound of more expensive Loudbox models in an easy to use amp that’s inspiring to practice and record with.

Loudbox Micro features:

• 40 Watts with Master Volume

• Two channels: Instrument & Microphone

• Digital Reverb & Chorus

• 1/8” Auxiliary Input

• Balanced XLR D.I. Output

• 3.5mm Headphone Output

