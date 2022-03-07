Sponsored by Elixir® Strings:

Fingerstyle legend Alex de Grassi adds expression to his melodies with slides, hammer ons and pull-offs. Watch as he shows these three legato phrasing techniques to create fluidity and texture.

“I get more volume, a balanced sound, and my strings last longer when I use Elixir Phosphor Bronze Strings.”

– Alex de Grassi

Elixir® Acoustic Phosphor Bronze Strings

with NANOWEB® Coating, Light Gauge (12-53)

Elixir Strings coats the entire string, protecting not only the outer string surface, but also the gaps between the windings. As a result, Elixir Strings retain their tone longer than any other string, uncoated or coated. Whether you are a virtuoso like Alex or just getting started, nothing should get in the way of your tone. Learn more about Elixir Strings coating technology and why guitarists like Alex make them their go-to strings.

When it comes to finding your tone and feel, Elixir Strings offers three acoustic premium string options, all with the same signature long tone life. The 80/20 Bronze with POLYWEB® Coating provides a warm tone and slick and fast feel. The Phosphor Bronze with NANOWEB Coating is rich and full-bodied with sparkling high-end clarity and a smooth feel. The 80/20 Bronze with NANOWEB Coating is bright and focused with the same smooth feel as the Phosphor Bronze strings. Check them out.